'A beacon of radiant brilliance' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac bid farewell to legend Paul Mullin as Wrexham confirm striker's contract termination

The Wrexham co-owners have shared emotional tributes following the confirmation that Mullin is to leave Wrexham after five years in North Wales. The striker, who spearheaded the club's journey from the National League to the Championship, was hailed as a transformative figure for both the team and the local community.

Writing on Instagram, McElhenney expressed his gratitude, stating: "There is no more powerful feeling than the belief that we are a part of something larger than ourselves. It gives us meaning and purpose. It evokes moments of intense gratitude in times of triumph or tragedy because we are never truly alone. There are always people right beside us to pick us up when we fall. But… There are some people, very special people, who are out in front, blazing a trail of radiant light, excellence for the rest of us to follow. Even if we know that their brilliance may not be attainable for us as individuals, their presence alone lifts the collective to unimaginable heights. They make us believe. Thank you @paulmullin12 for becoming that beacon of radiant brilliance for this club and this community. Thank you for showing us what is possible. Thank you for making us all believe."







