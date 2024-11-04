Manchester United v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals his stance on staying on at Man Utd after Chelsea draw as incoming Ruben Amorim faces big decision

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimManchester United vs ChelseaChelseaPremier League

Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to stay at Manchester United even after Ruben Amorim takes charge of the team next week.

  • Van Nistelrooy wants to be a part of Amorim's coaching staff
  • Managing United after Ten Hag's departure
  • Man Utd held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw
