Shocking critique! Ruud Gullit blasts Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV after praising NEC

The praise quickly turned into a pointed critique directed at the country's established heavyweights. Gullit openly questioned why traditional powerhouses like Ajax, Feyenoord, and PSV struggle to display the same level of consistency and tactical clarity.

"I think the greatest compliment is the style of play," Gullit begins. "The willpower to win that match. Brian Linssen runs a lot. Then I think: why isn't this possible?" he wonders, before adding: "Ajax and Feyenoord looked tired, while PSV had to dig deep until the very end. They also need to play with that eagerness. It is all about the energy you deliver. Surely that is not too much to ask? With NEC I see - and they are not going to win every match - that the core principle remains the same. That is surely the least you can ask?"