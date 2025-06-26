FC Internazionale v AC Milan: Semi Final - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Rohit Rajeev

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 'one of the most complete midfielders' around as ex-Chelsea star hailed as 'fundamental' in filling Tijjani Reijnders role at AC Milan

R. Loftus-CheekAC MilanTransfersSerie A

AC Milan director Igli Tare has hailed Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a complete midfielder and feels he can be an apt replacement for Tijjani Reijnders.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tare hails Loftus-Cheek as a complete midfielder
  • Feels he could replace Reijnders if he stays injury-free
  • Wants to buy new midfielders and full-backs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱