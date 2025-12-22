Getty Images Sport
‘Expected to win’ - Ruben Dias sends Premier League title race warning to Arsenal as defender vows Man City will ‘keep fighting’
Pressure piling up on nervous Gunners
City head into Christmas just two points off first place after putting together a run of five straight league wins, and even went top briefly on Saturday after toppling West Ham. Arsenal did retake first place after squeezing past Everton, but City's run of form has piled the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side at the summit, as they look to win the title for the first time since 2004.
Dias hungry for more silverware
For Dias, his past achievements in a City shirt count for little as the club look to push on in the second half of the season and remind the rest of the division of their what has made them so dominant in the last decade.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I knew the pressure of joining this club when I joined. When you sign and play for Manchester City, you are expected to win football matches and win trophies. It’s as simple as that. I’m proud to have contributed to the many trophies we have won in recent years, but I also know it’s never enough. We have to keep winning."
The Portugal international won the Premier League title in each of his first four seasons at the Etihad Stadium, but insists his standards - and more importantly, that of the club - remain uncompromising.
"Last year showed that if you are not at the level then you won’t be close," he added. "We’ve got to be close this year and keep fighting as we have in recent weeks."
Guardiola has given his squad three days off over the festive period, with players due back in training on Christmas Day ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest. Guardiola has already warned that fitness levels will be closely monitored, as well as the players' weight, with those who overindulge themselves set to be left in Manchester.
Defender giving back during holiday period
Away from the pitch, Dias was among the City players who visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital last week as part of the club’s Christmas, Together campaign. The initiative has raised more than £150,000, with funds supporting projects at the hospital and at Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of children undergoing treatment.
Dias said his connection to the city extends beyond football. "As one of the captains, I know I have not just a responsibility for my team, but also the club and the city. I love this club, the fans and the city of Manchester. It is my home now and I am settled.
"I care about helping people and if I can use my platform to do that in a positive way then it’s something I am going to do. When you are one of the leaders at a club, I believe there is an extra responsibility to help the community. It’s why I am proud to support City in the Community throughout the year.
"Putting smiles on faces, helping those who are less fortunate, it’s something that brings me great joy and something I will always continue to do."
Man City's end to 2025
City have just one more fixture in 2025, Saturday's trip to Forest. Should they win, they will at least match the Gunners heading into the New Year, with a two-point gap something the players and staff will feel they can overturn in the first few months of 2026. On New Year's Day, City make the tough trip to Sunderland, a club Guardiola has previously heaped praise on after their visit to the Etihad. For their title rivals Arsenal, they face Brighton at home on Saturday, and then welcome Aston Villa three days later, before starting their New Year with a trip to Bournemouth.
