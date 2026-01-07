Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim set to leave £1.2m mansion with home cinema and private gardens following Man Utd sacking
Amorim slams Man Utd's board
Shortly after United's 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday, Amorim came out swinging, this time in the direction of his Old Trafford superiors. The ex-Sporting CP boss suggested he was being undermined and that, at best, he intended to see out his contract until 2027.
He told reporters, "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
Amorim added, "If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on."
Amorim to leave Cheshire home
On Monday, Amorim's United stint was cut short, with the former midfielder and his wife then pictured going for a stroll later that afternoon. The Daily Mail states the couple are expected to return to Portugal and leave their Cheshire estate - a property with six bedrooms, up to five reception rooms, a cinema room, and private gardens.
According to a listing with agents Jordan Fishwick, the house spans close to 6,000 square feet with the 'utmost attention to detail throughout'. There is a double garage, all bedrooms have ensuite facilities, the property has a 'stunning interior', and it offers a 'high degree of security and privacy'. Property price website Mouseprice adds that the house's value is just over £1.2m.
Man Utd release Amorim exit statement
When United announced Amorim's sacking, they thanked him for his efforts, which included leading them to last season's Europa League final, before losing to Tottenham, and guiding them to sixth in the Premier League this term. The Red Devils added that they "reluctantly" made this move at a time when they felt it would give them a chance to still have a successful campaign.
A statement read: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday."
What comes next for Amorim and Man Utd?
While it remains to be seen what comes next for Amorim in management, United legend Fletcher will take charge of their trip to lowly Burnley on Wednesday. The Scot, who has stepped up from under-18s coaching duty, admitted it is an "amazing honour" to be given this opportunity.
"It's surreal, it's an amazing honour to be able to lead a Manchester United team.," Fletcher told a news conference on Tuesday. "I didn't think in my wildest dreams that was something that could happen. It is an amazing honour and something I am really proud to do, not in the circumstances I expected. That's something that doesn't sit easy with me. But I've got a job to do."
