Ipswich Town FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Top, top, player' - Ruben Amorim gives injured Luke Shaw his full backing after Man Utd defender sidelined yet again

L. ShawR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier League

Ruben Amorim put his weight behind Luke Shaw after the Manchester United defender got sidelined yet again with another injury setback.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shaw has picked up a hamstring injury
  • Will remain out of action for an indefinite time
  • Amorim lent his support to the injured left-back
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱