Ruben Amorim attempts to explain Kobbie Mainoo's lack of game time as Man Utd boss admits he expects overlooked players to request January transfer
Unhappy star eyeing January exit
After becoming a breakout star last season, Mainoo has struggled to secure a regular starting spot so far in 2025-26, making just seven Premier League appearances with only 138 minutes played this season. With Napoli, Newcastle and West Ham reportedly showing interest, Mainoo is pushing for a move in January to ensure consistent football and make a play for a place in Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad. But Amorim has pointed to the lack of European football for restricting the playing time of certain members of the squad.
'We need to be prepared in the future'
Amorim said: "We need to go to Europe because of everything. Our club needs to be in Europe, it’s hard to have a very, very good squad. Imagine for me to have Mainoo with that (many) minutes that he’s playing, he needs more games for me to make a rotation because, with one game (a week), it’s really hard. I have to take one of the guys that is playing to put another. When you have more games, you can divide, you can manage the group in a different way.
"We are trying to use the time that we have to train to be a better team, we need to be prepared in the future to have European games. But the target doesn’t change. We have to go to Europe. To be in the top four is really hard for our moment, but we never know, we just need to focus on winning the next one."
Improved fortunes for United boss
Following a woeful start, Man Utd have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks which has eased fears over Amorim’s future. After finishing 15th last season and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, hopes were high after summer signings, including Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, arrived. However, a slow start saw United sitting in 14th in September and included a humiliating Carabao Cup exit against Grimsby Town.
Amorim's position came under scrutiny as he admitted to struggling with the pressure. Despite being backed by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, his tactical ideals were questioned as United scrambled around for consistency. However, a run of three consecutive league wins in October, for the first time in his tenure, has seen them climb the table.
Spending spree to continue?
United have spent close to £250 million ($328m) on players since Amorim's arrived and he hasn’t ruled out additional signings when the window opens in January. He also admitted that those players who are currently being overlooked - like Mainoo - will probably ask to leave, with Joshua Zirkzee another big-name star who finds himself on the periphery of the manager's plans this season. The Dutch forward has been linked with a return to Serie A, having only joined the club from Bologna in the summer of 2024.
Amorim said: "A lot of things can happen. Even in our club, and you know that we have World Cup, some players are not playing, they will ask to leave, so I have to manage everything. We want to bring players, everyone here, we want to bring players that we can see a big future in Manchester United.
"We are not just buying one guy, because now we feel in December that we need this kind of player for now. No, it's going to be, we want to buy players that we know we are not going to change a lot of times. So that is our idea. I don't know what is going to happen, but of course we think about how we can improve the team, and in January the window is open, we can do something."
