Ruben Amorim breaks AC Milan's transfer record with his first signing as manager

Milan have officially announced the signing of Ramos for a reported club-record fee of approximately £60 million (€70m). The 25-year-old forward has committed his future to the Italian giants by putting pen to paper on a long-term contract that runs until 2031.

The deal represents a significant statement of intent from the Milan hierarchy as they look to rebuild following a disappointing campaign. By securing Ramos, the club has shattered its previous transfer benchmark, surpassing the £42m paid to Lille for winger Rafael Leao back in 2019.







