Ruben Amorim backs Kobbie Mainoo over brother's T-shirt controversy but claims Man Utd have 'entitlement' problem after young players revolt against head coach's comments

Mainoo was not the only academy player Amorim was asked about. The coach had made less-than-complimentary comments about Harry Amass and Chido Obi when previously explaining why he had not leaned on academy players this season and the pair responded with thinly-veiled posts on social media defending their performances this season. Amorim, however, defended his previous comments, adding that young players need thick skin to cope with criticism early in their careers.

"Sometimes strong words are not bad words," he said. "Difficult moments are not a bad thing for the kids. They feel entitlement. Let's stay, let's fight, let's overcome. I have that feeling all the time. We are not performing the way we should be on the pitch but outside the pitch, I am not failing this club. The players forget what it means to play for Manchester United and that's the feeling I have.

"The kids feel entitled and feel free to respond. My office is always open and no one comes to speak to me. I didn't say anything wrong. I just spoke about how the lack of playing for Manchester United. You go and see different realities and go and see that football can be so different."