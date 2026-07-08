Ruben Amorim admits to Man Utd mistakes as new AC Milan coach gets underway

Amorim has spoken candidly about his brief time at Manchester United, which ended when the club sacked him in January 2026. Amorim took over in November 2024 but struggled to implement his vision during a difficult 14 months. During his introductory press conference with AC Milan, Amorim was asked about his previous role.

"It’s hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure," Amorim stated. "It’s hard to say to you every mistake. The only thing to say is I learned a lot and I did some mistakes."