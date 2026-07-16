'Rubbish!' - Michael Owen tears into Thomas Tuchel's 'pub team' approach vs Argentina after England crash out of 2026 World Cup

In a brutal assessment of England's performance in Atlanta, Owen did not hold back when discussing Tuchel’s tactical decisions. Despite Anthony Gordon giving England an early lead, the team retreated into a heavily defensive shell, a move Owen believes was a fundamental error in judgement from the dugout.

In comments highlighted by BBC Sport, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward said: "Going back and dropping back and putting 11 men in your own box and just kicking it as hard as you can and heading it out and whatever, and taking a ball in the face, people think that’s brave. It’s not. It’s quite the opposite. It’s quite the opposite. Football isn’t about getting a ball in the nose and getting blood and everyone saying, Yeah that’s fantastic, yeah look how brave we are. That’s rubbish. I can get my local pub team to do that."