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'Wow' - Roy Keane left infuriated by what England WAGs were wearing for World Cup win over Croatia
Keane takes aim at England WAGs
England's 4-2 victory over Croatia sparked celebrations among supporters and players' families, but Keane was focused on something else entirely. Speaking on The Overlap during a discussion with Gary Neville, the former Republic of Ireland international revealed one of his biggest football-related frustrations.
Keane singled out the sight of players' wives and partners wearing personalised England shirts bearing the names of their loved ones. His comments quickly sparked debate among the panel, with Wright disagreeing and arguing there was nothing wrong with family members showing support during a major international tournament.
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Keane and Wright clash over shirt tradition
When asked what he would banish to "Room 101", Keane immediately highlighted the trend.
"Oh, the jersey? The World Cup, when all the players' wives and families are going to the match, all the wives are in the jerseys with the players' names on the back, wow," Keane said. "Children is fine, but the wives and partners wearing their jerseys, with their name on the back, wow."
Wright offered a different view, replying: "I don't mind that."
Keane then doubled down on his criticism, saying: "You not with me on that? A year later they are separated, most of them. And they're all getting pictures, and they're pointing at a Jimmy or Johnny on the back, wow. We know who you are married to. Children is fine, the partners is ridiculous. All sitting in the same family section, I've got my jersey, have you got yours? I'm not having it."
Wright again defended the practice, adding: "I don't mind it Roy. Her husband is playing and she's proud of him and she wants to wear his shirt it seems as simple as that."
Keane questions World Cup culture
Keane's main argument centred on the fact that the trend appears far more common during international tournaments than club football. The former midfielder questioned why partners wear personalised shirts when players represent England but rarely do the same during the domestic season.
"They only do it at the World Cup, you don't see it at Old Trafford or Anfield every week," Keane added. "So what's with the World Cup? Imagine a woman going, 'I'm going to put a football jersey on today with my husband's name on the back."
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England continue their World Cup campaign
The discussion comes amid a different atmosphere around the England camp under Thomas Tuchel. The manager has reportedly relaxed some of the restrictions that existed under Gareth Southgate, allowing partners to visit the team's training base during the tournament. Three Lions' players were seen celebrating with family members after the win over Croatia. However, they will now shift their focus to facing Ghana in the second matchday of Group L at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.
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