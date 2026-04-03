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Roy Hodgson wins first Bristol City game in 44 years as veteran manager reveals special message from Sir Alex Ferguson
A long-awaited return for Hodgson
Hodgson may have thought his race as a manager was run after more than two years out of the game following his departure from Crystal Palace. However, the Robins came calling with a seven-game assignment, offering him a second stint at Ashton Gate a remarkable 44 years after his first ended in 1982.
While Bristol City remain mid-table in the Championship with little left to play for this season, this hard-fought 2-1 win will certainly restore some of the feel-good factor. The result snapped a disappointing run of five losses in six games and gave the veteran coach the perfect start to his short-term rescue mission.
In a remarkable milestone, Hodgson secured his first victory as Bristol City boss in 44 years and 35 days, with his last win for the club dating back to a 3-1 triumph over Preston in February 1982.
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Early dominance silences the doubters
The atmosphere was tense at kick-off, with visiting fans making their feelings known by chanting the name of the sacked Gerhard Struber. But Hodgson soon won them round as his Robins came flying out of the traps, dominating a lop-sided first quarter of an hour where they looked far more dangerous than their hosts.
They were more slick and far more up for the fight, even though Emil Riis fluffed a one-on-one chance after being played clean through. The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 11th minute when Max Bird found Scott Twine, who buried a composed right-footed shot to spark celebrations in the away end.
Charlton fight back but Robins respond
Charlton eventually steadied the ship just as the Bristolians appeared to lose some of their early fizz. An equaliser came seemingly from nowhere before the interval when a neat one-two between Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Kelman carved out an opening for Dykes, who poked the ball in off the far post.
City offered more threat again after the break with Neto Borges blazing over after an adventurous run from the back. The decisive moment fell to Noah Eile; the Swede - an apt hero given Hodgson’s legendary status in Scandinavia - was on hand to bundle the ball home after goalkeeper Will Mannion failed to deal with another low free-kick from Twine.
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Ferguson's message to Hodgson
The closing stages were not without drama as City needed more than their fair share of luck to cling on by their fingernails. Substitutes Matt Godden, Tyreece Campbell, and Joe Rankin-Costello all went close for Charlton during a late bombardment, but Hodgson's defensive organisation held firm until the final whistle.
The victory marks a sentimental milestone for the 78-year-old, who remains one of the most respected figures in the English game. Having received well-wishes from peers prior to the match, Hodgson revealed a humorous exchange with Sir Alex Ferguson regarding his decision to take the interim job. "He just said, 'I think you're mad,' and I think he's probably right," Hodgson admitted with a smile, proving that his tactical acumen and sharp wit have not dimmed despite his hiatus from the touchline.