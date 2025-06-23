Roony Bardghji: Barcelona-bound wing wizard who's already slain Man Utd in his teenage years

The Swedish starlet seems destined to follow in his namesake's footsteps to become one of the biggest stars in world football

"Roony! Roony! Roony!" You would have been forgiven for mistaking the Parken Stadium for the peak years of the Wayne Rooney era at Old Trafford as that famous chant rained down from the stands in November 2023. But this was not some tribute to the Manchester United legend; instead, Copenhagen's supporters were rather poetically mocking their esteemed guests and hailing their new hero at the same time.

Roony Bardghji had just crashed home an 87th-minute winner against the three-time European champions, aged 17 and 359 days. In that moment the teenager had thrust himself into the limelight, making history in the process.

The name Rooney is already etched into football folklore, but Wayne's near namesake seems destined to forge his own path. His path to stardom has been muddied since that breakout appearance against the Red Devils, but a bright future with Barcelona beckons nonetheless.

The reigning champions of Spain have agreed a deal to sign Bardghji on a cut-price €2.5 million deal after he entered the final few months of his Copenhagen contract, even despite the awkward professing of his love for Real Madrid earlier in his career. At least he's claimed to trying to emulate Lionel Messi rather than one of the Galacticos. Besides, all will be forgotten if he lights up the world in Barca colours.