Getty Images Sport
Ronald Araujo granted indefinite leave of absence by Barcelona after agents hold talks with sporting director Deco
Araujo was sent off in Barcelona's Champions League loss at Chelsea
After being sent off in Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League last Tuesday, Araujo was absent as his side secured a victory over Alaves which sent them top of La Liga.
A double from Dani Olmo and a strike from Lamine Yamal helped Hansi Flick’s side rise to the summit ahead of Real Madrid, who stayed in second place after drawing 1-1 with Girona on Sunday. With Araujo missing, left-back Gerard Martin had to step into the centre of defence alongside youngster Pau Cubarsi.
- Getty Images Sport
Report states Spanish giants have granted defender's request for absence
And according to The Athletic, Araujo has now been allowed to take a break following a request from his agents. The report states Barcelona chief Deco granted the 28-year-old’s wish to step away from football as the club remain committed to giving him the time he needs to recover.
Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported earlier on Monday that Araujo lodged the request because he does not believe he can deliver for Barcelona at the moment. The report added the centre-back feared he would “hurt” the team if he tried to force himself to play.
While refusing to go into detail as to why Araujo requested a period of absence, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Atletico Madrid: “It is a private situation, I don’t want to say more. And please, if you can respect it I’d appreciate it.”
Barcelona president Laporta says Araujo has been treated unfairly of late
Flick’s comments came after Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Araujo had been treated unfairly in recent weeks and that the club were “behind him”.
Speaking at an event in Andorra on Friday, Laporta said: “He has been heavily criticised, and I don’t think that’s fair. He gives his all on the pitch, he’s our captain, and now he needs to get through this difficult period because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings.
“He’s had a tough time, and I want to tell him that we’re behind him, that he needs to turn the page because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is responsible for defeats or victories.”
- AFP
Barcelona boss Flick expecting tough test against 'fantastic' Atletico
Barcelona are gearing up for a highly-anticipated fixture with Atletico in what will be just their third match at the renovated Camp Nou, following the earlier games against Athletic Club and Alaves. While the reigning champions are hoping to secure a win which would keep them above fierce rivals Real - who travel to Athletic on Wednesday - Diego Simeone’s Atletico should provide a strong test for Flick’s men.
Currently fourth in the table, Los Rojiblancos could go level on points with Barcelona with a victory at Camp Nou. Simeone’s side have lost just one of their 14 league matches in 2025-26, winning nine and drawing four.
Previewing the fixture, Barcelona boss Flick said: "We know we are up against a fantastic team with a lot of quality, one of the best in Europe with one of the best coaches. For that reason it will be a tough encounter.
"We are back at the top and we are happy about that, it's where we want to be but the important thing is to stay there until the end of the season. We have to keep working hard and give our best. We are leaders but at the moment we are not at our best. We need to move forward to to get back playing our best football.
“I think we are committing too many mistakes, despite having the quality to control matches. It's something we have missed in recent matches but we can do it and we are working towards that.”
Advertisement