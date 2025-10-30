Getty Images Sport
Romelu Lukaku heading back to Italy as Antonio Conte prepares to welcome Napoli striker back into Champions League squad after brutal injury
Romelu Lukaku is back in Naples!
Lukaku is finally on his way back to Italy. The Napoli forward suffered one of the most serious injuries of his career during a preseason friendly against Olympiacos in August. After a strong start that day, the Belgian collapsed clutching his left thigh, a moment later confirmed as a high-grade tear of the rectus femoris muscle, with partial tendon damage.
Initial scans estimated a 100-day recovery period, ruling him out of the start of the Serie A season and Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers. Lukaku chose not to undergo surgery, instead committing to a conservative rehabilitation plan in Belgium, working under close supervision from both Belgian specialists and Napoli’s medical team.
His program focused first on physiotherapy and gym conditioning, before progressing to controlled on-field work which is essentially a restart of preseason training. Calciomercatofurther confirm that Lukaku is set for his final assessment in Naples, marking day 77 of his recovery. Although optimism is high, there’s still some time to go before a permanent return is confirmed.
- Getty Images Sport
Napoli form careful plan for injured striker
Napoli are preparing meticulously for Lukaku’s reintroduction. Coach Conte has been in constant contact with both the medical and fitness departments, keen to balance ambition with caution. The plan is simple: get Lukaku back only when he’s 100 per cent ready, even if it means waiting until mid-December, just before the Supercoppa Italiana.
Conte has designed a two-phase reintegration - extended gym sessions to rebuild muscle strength, followed by simulated match conditioning. Lukaku’s frame and playing style demand precision; a rushed comeback could risk aggravating the injury. If all goes well, he could even be named in the Champions League squad, potentially replacing Kevin De Bruyne, who is now out long term.
Napoli’s optimism stems from more than just numbers, it’s about restoring presence. Lukaku, when fit, brings power, leadership, and a focal point to Conte’s system. His recovery could not only change the team's attack but also their European trajectory heading into the crucial winter phase.
De Bruyne’s injury casts a shadow
While one Belgian edges toward recovery, another faces a devastating setback. De Bruyne’s return to top form was abruptly halted during Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Inter, when he limped off just minutes after scoring a penalty. Post-match scans confirmed a high-grade tear to the biceps femoris in his right thigh which is the same muscle he had surgery on in 2023.
The diagnosis rules him out until late February or early March 2026, effectively ending his season. It’s a crushing blow for Conte, who had built Napoli’s creative engine around De Bruyne’s composure and vision. The midfielder had already registered four goals in eight matches, redefining Napoli’s tempo and transition play.
Without him, Conte must reconfigure midfield control, possibly by relying on Frank Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka to maintain balance. De Bruyne’s injury has not only weakened the squad but also forced Napoli to rethink how they distribute attacking responsibility.
- Getty Images Sport
A testing stretch ahead for Conte’s Napoli
Upcoming fixtures against Lecce, Como and Eintracht Frankfurt demand results, while the Supercoppa looms as an early test of their resilience. Conte’s biggest challenge lies in managing the transition while reintegrating Lukaku carefully, compensating for De Bruyne’s absence, and maintaining their sharpness in Serie A.
Napoli currently sit joint-top of the league with Roma on 21 points, but depth is becoming an issue. Conte will need tactical adaptability, alternating between a 3-5-2 and 4-3-1-2, ensuring flexibility in both defence and midfield. Integrating Lukaku’s return gradually could stabilise their finishing woes, while the squad’s fitness management will dictate whether they can sustain their title push.
