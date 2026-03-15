Rome: Gasperini fumes over Wesley’s red card; he hurls his assistant’s notes

Having already been booked, Wesley was involved in a naive but fair challenge. In the 65th minute, with Douvikas having just equalised Malen’s first-half penalty, Diao won the 50-50 ball against Rensch and broke through on goal, only for Wesley to bring him down. The contact was not severe and Diao went down, but Massa, having spotted the foul, had no choice but to show Spa a yellow card. The problem was that it was his second, and Wesley was sent off.