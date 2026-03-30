Rome: a revolution on the flanks this summer: eyes on Carlos Augusto, Bellanova in the frame

Gasperini’s plan is to move Wesley back to the right-back position from next season. This is one of the reasons why the first names to appear on the sporting director’s list are almost all left-backs. In recent days, Carlos Augusto has been offered, with agent Beppe Riso acting as an intermediary; he has an excellent relationship with the Giallorossi club. In the coming days, talks will take place to finalise the contract extensions for Cristante and Mancini, and it cannot be ruled out that the Brazilian will also be discussed. The deal, however, is not straightforward. Inter would like to renew his contract (expiring in 2028) but there is still a gap between the parties. Premier League clubs are also interested in him. Eyes are also on Northern Europe: Seys of Bruges and El Karouani of Utrecht are of interest. The valuation of both is around €15 million. The spotlight is also on Martìn of Genoa, currently a low-cost alternative.