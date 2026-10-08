'His mistake was not leaving sooner' - Romario backs Ronaldo in Jorge Jesus row

The ongoing tension between Ronaldo and Jesus erupted during Portugal's Nations League camp after the 41-year-old captain was left on the bench against Norway despite warming up. Following a private meeting, Ronaldo left the camp ahead of the Denmark game, accusing Jesus of twice breaking his word and acting aggressively in public. Although he later apologised to his teammates and fans, Jesus defended his right to select his team. The dispute has now sent shockwaves through the footballing world, prompting one of the game's greatest ever finishers to weigh in. Romario, the 1994 World Cup winner, spoke openly during an appearance on the Charla Podcast, where he offered his full support to the Portuguese captain.

Speaking about the character of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Romario was quick to praise his professionalism and direct nature. 'Cristiano seems a very objective person,' he explained while discussing the rift. While Romario admitted to having a cordial past with the current Portugal boss, stating, 'I like Jorge Jesus. I had a relationship with him when he coached Flamengo. I met him five or six times and he was always a great person,' he did not let that friendship cloud his judgment regarding the current dispute.