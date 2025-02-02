'Thank god you can't get traded!' - Roma defender Mats Hummels reacts to incredible NBA trade as Dallas Mavericks send Luka Doncic to LA Lakers for Anthony Davis
The NBA has just witnessed one of the craziest trades as the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks swap Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis among others.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- NBA sees trade between Lakers and Mavs
- Doncic and Davis swapped among others
- Hummels reacts to insane NBA trade deal