Roma and Italy legend confirmed as new Genoa coach after Patrick Vieira sacking - but he'll miss first Serie A game due to touchline ban

Genoa have confirmed the appointment of De Rossi as their new head coach following the dismissal of Vieira after a winless opening run. The Frenchman’s tenure produced three draws and six defeats, leaving the club rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table. Domenico Criscito and Roberto Murgita oversaw the team’s 2-1 win away to Sassuolo at the weekend, which lifted Genoa to 18th place, level on points with 17th-placed Pisa. But Genoa’s board moved quickly to secure a long-term managerial solution, turning to the former Roma captain for a new direction.

De Rossi has already arrived at the Signorini Sports Centre and has taken his first session with the squad, and he is expected to be presented officially in a joint press conference alongside Chief of Football Diego Lopez, where he will outline his plans to stabilise the club and rebuild confidence. The announcement statement read: "Genoa CFC announces that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed head coach of the first team. The new coach has already met with the players and will lead the afternoon training session scheduled at the Signorini Sports Center.”