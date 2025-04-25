Rodri Man CityGetty
Richard Martin

Rodri as Man City manager?! Pep Guardiola admits he 'allows' his injured Ballon d'Or winner to coach the team as hunt for top-five finish & FA Cup glory continues

Pep Guardiola has praised injured midfielder Rodri for acting like a coach in Manchester City's run-in as they try to salvage their disastrous season.

  • Spaniard giving advice to team-mates
  • He could yet return from injury before end of season
  • City aiming to reach third successive FA Cup final
