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No Rodri! Enzo Maresca reveals two Man City stars in leadership group as search for new captain continues
Leadership vacuum at the Etihad
Maresca has revealed he will wait until the summer transfer window slams shut before finalising his leadership group amid significant upheaval within the first-team squad. Following the departure of Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, the Italian coach confirmed that Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland are the only two remaining members of the previous leadership group currently in contention for the armband.
"At the moment it is Ruben and Erling [are the only two], and I want to wait until the end of the transfer window and pick two more," Maresca told reporters.
He emphasised that being a captain carries heavy weight, stating: "Ruben has shown during his time at this club how he is as a player, in terms of leadership. It’s important for the captain and the leader to know that the reason they are captain is because I expect more from them. It’s not because I give them more freedom or advantage. It’s the opposite, the leadership group and captains have to show more and give more than the others."
- AFP
The Haaland goal celebration dilemma
While Haaland is a natural leader through his performance, Maresca has previously admitted that a humorous logistical hurdle might prevent the Norwegian from taking the main armband. The manager has a strict rule where he calls the captain to the touchline for tactical instructions immediately after a goal is scored.
Maresca joked about the situation, saying: "If Erling is the captain, f***ing hell! We have a problem, can you imagine?" This tactical preference seemingly places Dias in pole position to lead the side into the new campaign.
Barcelona exit looms for Rodri
Perhaps the most telling aspect of Maresca’s announcement was the absence of Rodri. The World Cup-winning captain, who was a key pillar of Pep Guardiola’s leadership structure, appears to be closing in on a move away from Manchester. Reports suggest the midfielder is seeking a special dispensation to avoid returning to the City training ground as negotiations with Barcelona reach a critical stage.
City have already rejected an improved proposal worth approximately €60m from the Catalan giants, but the player’s desire to move to the Spotify Camp Nou is absolute. Maresca was firm when asked about the Spain international's status earlier this week, noting that he expected the Spaniard back on August 14.
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Internal options for Maresca
With the leadership group needing at least two more members, Maresca has several internal candidates to consider. Former Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, and Phil Foden have all been mooted as potential step-ups. Foden, who is now the club's longest-serving first-team player, has expressed an interest in taking on more responsibility.
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