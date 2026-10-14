Rodri identifies Barcelona tactical flaw as midfielder issues Champions League warning despite Galatasaray thrashing

Despite the defensive warnings, Rodri was quick to laud the individual brilliance that ultimately dragged Barça to victory. He singled out Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon for their decisive contributions in the final third. "Lamine has been spectacular, as has Anthony; they give us that extra edge that every team needs to make a difference, and they’re always ready to help," he added.

On Yamal's eye-catching dribbling, Rodri smiled at his team-mate's fortune but praised his bravery, saying: "We were telling him he’d got a bit lucky there, but in the end you’ve got to go for it; he always looks to take on his man one-on-one."

The midfielder also took a moment to appreciate the hostile Turkish atmosphere. "I’ve never experienced anything like this stadium: the atmosphere and the noise were incredible. I’ve played many matches in many stadiums and it’s hard for anything to surprise you, but today it did. Incredible fans," he concluded.



