Roberto Martinez confirms Portugal contacted Eli Junior Kroupi over potential allegiance switch from France ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Portugal boss confirmed that his staff actively reached out to the player's camp earlier this year. Asked directly about the attempt to recruit the highly rated forward, Martinez said: "Yes, there was interest, we stayed ahead of the news. Before the March training camp we had contact - it is important to follow players who can represent the Portugal national team and those who want to represent - Junior wanted to play for France and we respected it, it is a case that we left closed." The player's personal desire proved decisive, shutting the door on an Iberian switch.