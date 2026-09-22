AFP
Roberto Mancini addresses his 'betrayal' act and vows to win back Italy fans after controversial Saudi Arabia move
A controversial return
Mancini shocked the Italian football landscape in August 2023 when he unexpectedly resigned from his post, moving to take charge of the Saudi Arabia national team just two weeks later. That abrupt exit left a bitter taste for supporters, especially as it came relatively soon after the glorious European Championship triumph at Wembley in 2021.
Following a dismal period that saw the Azzurri miss out on a third consecutive World Cup, the Italian football federation (FIGC) opted to reappoint the manager this July. He has been handed the daunting task of revitalising a squad in crisis and guiding them out of their current malaise.
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Earning forgiveness
The returning coach is under no illusions regarding the hostility he faces from sections of the fanbase. Mancini accepts that guiding the country to European glory five years ago will not shield him from current criticism. "I'm not in credit because that's in the past, it doesn't count for anything," Mancini admitted.
Addressing the backlash surrounding his sudden departure to the Middle East, the former Man City and Inter boss showed understanding for the supporters' frustrations. He emphasised that results on the pitch are the only route to redemption. "I think that when a fan feels betrayed, they have the right to be upset, and you have to accept it," Mancini continued. "I think to win them back, we must do things well and bring the national team back to where it belongs so things will settle."
Trusting the next generation
To spark a revival, Mancini has named an extended 34-man squad featuring eight potential debutants alongside several established stars. He believes that injecting fresh blood is essential to cure the hangover of recent qualification failures, noting that these young prospects do not carry the psychological baggage of missing out on the global stage. He also expects them to play with a "carefreeness" often lost by older professionals.
The manager wants his youthful contingent to play with freedom while leaning on seasoned veterans for guidance. "I think it's right to have young players so we can get to know them directly, because that's the most important thing to have a very strong squad in the future," he explained. "They are very happy to be here and want to give their all for the national team. I know we'll bring something home over the next four years... I see they have talent and they just need to be given the opportunity to play."
- AFP
Navigating a packed schedule
Mancini's immediate focus is a demanding run of four UEFA Nations League fixtures, starting with a crucial home clash against Belgium on Friday before facing Turkey just three days later. The Azzurri will then meet France on October 2, followed by a second clash with Turkey on October 5. Success in this competition could serve as a vital stepping stone ahead of the Nations League Finals next June.
However, his preparations have already been hit by early squad alterations. Experienced duo Federico Dimarco and Bryan Cristante have withdrawn, opening the door for Matteo Ruggeri and Samuele Ricci to step up. Mancini will demand maximum effort from these additions as he looks to forge a dominant side capable of returning to Wembley for the Euro 2028 final.
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