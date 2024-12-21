Roberto De Zerbi Paul Pogba MarseilleGetty
Peter McVitie

'I would only like champions' - Roberto De Zerbi fuels Paul Pogba transfer talk as Marseille boss says French giants would 'find space' for ex-Juventus & Man Utd star as doping ban ticks down

Roberto De Zerbi has added fuel to reports that Marseille could sign Paul Pogba, saying he would find a way to squeeze the "champion" into his team.

  • Free agent Pogba linked with Marseille
  • De Zerbi addresses transfer rumours
  • Midfielder's doping ban ends in March
