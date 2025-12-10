Roberto de Zerbi reels off list of things Mason Greenwood 'needs to learn' in brutal dressing down after Marseille forward's two-goal Champions League showing vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Greenwood may have been happy with his performance, but manager De Zerbi insisted more improvement is needed from the former Manchester United striker going forward.

The former Brighton manager told reporters: "Yes, I think he's one of the best strikers in Europe. But even he, when we're leading 3-1, needs to learn to manage the ball, not to force things and not to lose possession. And that's not an unreasonable demand, which doesn't mean we're not happy with Greenwood.

"He's a great player, but in those moments, I think he also needs to make the effort to hold onto the ball a little longer, to give us a bit more breathing room, to be more consistent defensively, at least by holding his position."

Team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg echoed his manager's thoughts, with the ex-Tottenham and Southampton midfielder adding: "Sometimes, where he can improve is by playing the game until the end. What he does here for us, for the team, is a huge benefit. He's a great guy, and I think he deserves what he's getting. It's good for us."

It's not the first time Greenwood has been singled out for criticism by De Zerbi. The Italian raged at the Marseille squad last week after a defeat to Lille, insisting "one shot on target for a player like Greenwood isn't enough for him".

