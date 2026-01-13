Robert Pires puts Arsenal star in 'same circle' as Thierry Henry amid push for first Premier League title since 2003-04

The comparisons do not come much weightier than this. Pires, a key architect of Arsenal’s historic unbeaten season in 2003-04, has identified Rice as a player who would not look out of place alongside the giants of the Highbury era. As Mikel Arteta’s side look to close out a historic campaign and end a 22-year drought, the validation from one of the club's greatest-ever wingers serves as a massive endorsement of Rice's transformative impact since his arrival in north London.

Pires, who won two league titles and two FA Cups under Arsene Wenger, knows exactly what is required to get over the line in a title race. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Frenchman suggested that Rice shares the same aura and importance as the captains and goalscorers of the past.

"If you want to lift the trophy at the end of the season you need a player like Declan Rice," Pires stated. "You need a Patrick Vieira, a Thierry Henry, a Tony Adams… and Declan Rice is in the same circle, yes."