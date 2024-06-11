Will Robert Lewandowski miss Euro 2024? Poland striker goes off in early stages of Turkey friendly just days after Arek Milik is ruled out through injury
Robert Lewandowski was forced off the pitch during a friendly against Turkey just days before Poland's opening match at the Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lewandowski limped off the pitch against Turkey
- Suffered injury six days before Euro 2024 opener
- Milik ruled out of Poland's Euro squad