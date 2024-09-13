Tom Brady Rob McElhenneyGetty
'We both see this face in our nightmares' - Rob McElhenney issues message to Tom Brady as NFL legend Eli Manning confirmed as Wrexham fan ahead of showdown with Birmingham

Rob McElhenney has warned Tom Brady that Wrexham have a new fan in the shape of an NFL legend ahead of his team's League One clash with Birmingham.

  • Wrexham face Birmingham in huge League One clash
  • Two teams unbeaten so far this season
  • Welsh side recruit NFL legend as new fan before match
