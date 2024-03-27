Rob Edwards backs calls for Coldplay to change lyrics of famous track ahead of Luton concert as mayor aims savage 'yellow is the sign of cowardice' dig at rivals Watford
Luton Town boss Rob Edwards joined the call for Coldplay to change one of their most iconic songs when the band visits the town this summer.
- Coldplay to headline BBC Radio 1 weekend
- Hatters fans call for 'Yellow' to 'Orange' tweak
- Edwards joins push alongside town's mayor