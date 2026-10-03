Riyad Mahrez finds new club! Former Manchester City star set for shock Qatari switch after Al-Ahli exit

The switch to Al-Shamal marks the next chapter in Mahrez's career after calling time on his international duty with Algeria following the 2026 World Cup. At his new club, the winger will link up once again with longtime international strike partner Baghdad Bounedjah to form a potent attacking tandem.

Mahrez arrives with an impeccable pedigree, having racked up 37 goals and 46 assists in 122 outings for Al-Ahli while securing back-to-back AFC Champions League crowns and a Saudi Super Cup.