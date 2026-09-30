Rio Ngumoha makes England history! Liverpool starlet joins Jude Bellingham and Wayne Rooney in elite Three Lions club in Czechia win

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 71st minute of Tuesday's 2-0 victory in Prague, replacing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on the right side of the attack. Ngumoha delivered a lively cameo to help the Three Lions see out a crucial result on the road.

His introduction came just days after a frustrating weekend for the youngster. He was entirely omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's narrow 3-2 defeat against Spain at Wembley, making his swift return to the pitch in Czechia all the more significant.



