Branislav Racko
Rio Ngumoha makes England history! Liverpool starlet joins Jude Bellingham and Wayne Rooney in elite Three Lions club in Czechia win
A historic night in Prague for Ngumoha
The 18-year-old was introduced in the 71st minute of Tuesday's 2-0 victory in Prague, replacing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on the right side of the attack. Ngumoha delivered a lively cameo to help the Three Lions see out a crucial result on the road.
His introduction came just days after a frustrating weekend for the youngster. He was entirely omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's narrow 3-2 defeat against Spain at Wembley, making his swift return to the pitch in Czechia all the more significant.
- AFP
Waiting for the breakthrough
The Liverpool attacker has been forced to bide his time for a second senior cap. After making his England debut as a 17-year-old during a June World Cup warm-up clash against New Zealand, he was subsequently left out of the main tournament squad.
Despite that summer disappointment, his rapid development at club level has kept him firmly in the international picture. Ngumoha has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2026-27 domestic season, making five appearances in Liverpool's opening seven competitive fixtures.
Joining the ranks of Rooney and Bellingham
By stepping onto the pitch at exactly 18 years and 31 days old, the Liverpool sensation secured his place in the history books. He officially stands as the third-youngest player to ever make a competitive appearance for the England men's national team.
He joins an incredibly elite group featuring two of the country's most celebrated talents. Wayne Rooney remains the youngest to achieve the feat, making his competitive debut as a late substitute during a 3-0 European Championship qualifying win over Liechtenstein in February 2003 at 17 years and 156 days old.
Jude Bellingham sits second on that historic list. The midfield superstar was 17 years and 269 days old when he entered as a half-time substitute in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying thrashing of San Marino in March 2023.
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Massive tests on the horizon
Ngumoha will be looking to add to his growing tally of caps during the remainder of the international window. England face a challenging away fixture against Croatia before welcoming Czechia for the reverse Nations League tie.
Once international duties conclude, the teenager will return to Merseyside for a monumental domestic clash. Liverpool are set to host Manchester City in a highly anticipated Premier League blockbuster on October 11, and Ngumoha's recent involvement suggests he will be firmly in contention for the matchday squad.
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