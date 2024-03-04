Rio Ferdinand is right: Arsenal favourite Bukayo Saka is NOT world-class... yet

The pundit's words were valid, if a little harsh, but the winger is well on his way to shutting his critics up in the future

It's the question that's been on everyone's lips since Manchester United legend and pundit Rio Ferdinand poked the bear that is Arsenal fans online with his inflammatory comments about their homegrown hero: Is Bukayo Saka world-class?

For what it's worth, Ferdinand has made his stance crystal clear: "Not yet," he said. "Listen, I think Saka's been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it's almost like what is world-class? He hasn't done it in the Champions League, has he? I'm talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka's top, don't get me wrong. He's not world-class yet."

But where does the truth lie? The discussion over who is or isn't 'world-class' can be nuanced and exhausting, especially given it isn't something tangible, but GOAL has tried to find Saka's place in the debate by rating his individual attributes...