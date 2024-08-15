'Ridiculous thing to say' - Erik ten Hag accused of 'making excuses already' as Man Utd fans slam his 'embarrassing' comments about new squad ahead of Fulham opener
Erik ten Hag sparked an angry reaction from Manchester United fans with his comments ahead of his team's Premier League season opener against Fulham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United face Fulham in season opener
- Ten Hag insists his team isn't ready
- Fans angered by Dutchman's comments