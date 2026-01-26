Why a January Premier League move could derail Ricardo Pepi’s USMNT World Cup path

And the Premier League couldn't be a more difficult league to adjust to. Comparing leagues is a bit of a fools errand these days; there is no singular, undisputed "best league in the world." The reigning European Champions play in France. Barcelona and Real Madrid are easily among the top five or seven clubs in the world and that's with Los Blancos in a down year. The English top flight might be the most competitive, week in, week out - but many of the best players in the world are practicing their craft elsewhere.

Still, this is a historically difficult year to be a striker in the Premier League. English clubs spent a record $2.1 billion on footballers categorized as "forwards" in last year's summer transfer market. Names such as Alexander Isak, Victor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike made high-profile moves to clubs with lofty aspirations. It seemed a good summer to sign a striker. Yet those players have arrived in the league at a surprisingly fallow time. The number of goals scored by forwards is at its lowest mark in a decade, 1.36 per game, down from 1.58 last season and 1.69 before that. Of course, there can be a multitude of reasons why that is the case. Set-piece goals are on the rise, creating more chances for defenders in dead-ball situations. Strikers are also getting fewer touches in the opposition box, so often marked out of the game by more resilient and compact backlines. This is any coach's good response. Everyone is signing forwards? Create systems to stop them. Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal spent big on Gyokeres this summer, expecting a 40-goal-per-season striker, admitted that it has been a difficult year for his main man to get going.

"I think it goes for all the No 9s in the league and how difficult it is to play that position nowadays with the physicality, the dominance of the centre-backs and the quality of them, and the lack of spaces as well during the match for them to exploit," he said.

Gyokeres has two open play goals in the Premier League.

Why, then, would Pepi want to walk into this? If his whole thing is being an effective poacher, a guy who finds space in the box, why would he pick the league where those spaces come at an absolute premium?