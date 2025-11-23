Revealed: Why Man Utd signed Benjamin Sesko ahead of former Ruben Amorim favourite Viktor Gyokeres

According to reports by The Mirror, United considered the signings of both Sesko and Gyokeres, but decided to prioritise the former as the ideal centrepiece to their new-look attack under Amorim.

The former RB Leipzig striker has only scored twice for the Red Devils thus far and has found himself in and out of the side following his £74million ($96.8m) move, but the club remain patient with the highly rated young forward.

Reports continue that Sesko’s running stats were crucial in his signing, as per The Times. Mike Sansoni joined the club as director of data in the summer following 11 years with the Mercedes Formula 1 team, and has led the new focus on data across the Red Devils’ recruitment process.

Sansoni works closely with Director of Football Jason Wilcox and is leading an initiative for the club to become a “fully data-driven club which will lead to success on and off the pitch”, using his extensive range of data on tens of thousands of players. This data led to the marquee signing of Sesko, who will hope to prove the club right in Red over the coming months.