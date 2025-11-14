Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe has suddenly been removed from France squad as captain returns to Real Madrid

France confirmed an abrupt change to their squad when Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Manu Kone were all released before the final World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan. Kone is suspended, Camavinga has a hamstring strain, and Mbappe has been dealing with recurring inflammation in his right ankle.

The problem resurfaced after France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, a night in which Mbappe scored twice and reached the 400-goal milestone. Despite completing the match, he felt renewed discomfort the next morning. After consultations between the France Football Federation (FFF) and Madrid, the decision was made to withdraw him from the trip to Baku and send him back to Spain for further assessment.

The FFF made the situation clear in its communication: Mbappe was not fit to continue and required additional medical evaluation in Madrid to determine the extent of the inflammation and prevent escalation ahead of a demanding club schedule.