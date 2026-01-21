Revealed: Why Chelsea backed away from Marc Guehi deal before Man City transfer amid dressing room concerns

Chelsea decided against signing Chelsea for several reasons, according to BBC Sport. The financial aspect was one issue, with Guehi now earning a reported wage of £300,000 a week. The highest earner at Chelsea is captain Reece James on £250,000 a week, meaning Guehi would have become the club's highest-paid player which the club feel may have caused an issue in the dressing room. Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwil all want to discuss improved terms at Chelsea but the Blues are in no rush to enter talks. The Blues also felt that Guehi "was too similar" to Colwill, another reason why they backed out of a January transfer.

