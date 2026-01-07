Revealed: Ruben Amorim 'knew Man Utd wouldn't win from watching how players tied their laces' & expressed fears the club was 'broken'

In the wake of United's 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday, Amorim insisted he was the "manager and not the coach" at the club, while seemingly taking aim at the board for meddling in his affairs.

He told reporters, "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

Despite being in the top six, it seems those comments were the final straw for United, who dismissed the ex-Sporting CP boss on Monday.

A statement read: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."