Revealed: Real Madrid's attempt to lure Achraf Hakimi back from PSG in free transfer before full-back's U-turn after Kylian Mbappe switch

After spending years in Madrid's youth academy, Hakimi left the club in 2020 to join Inter after a positive spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund. He has since blossomed into arguably the best right-back in the world, having since joined PSG and helped fire the French team to Champions League success last season. Naturally, Madrid fancied bringing the Morocco star, who made 17 senior appearances for Los Blancos, back to the Santiago Bernabeu, and with his contract expiring in 2026, there was a period they had high hopes of luring him.

At the time, Hakimi’s renewal talks with PSG had stalled, and Madrid had privately informed him years ago that if he ever completed his PSG contract and became a free agent in 2026, the Bernabeu doors would be wide open. With relations between Real Madrid and PSG strained, a no-fee return was viewed as the only viable path. That possibility dramatically shifted after Mbappe left and PSG suddenly had significant financial room to manoeuvre, setting up the turning point that derailed Madrid’s plan, according to AS.