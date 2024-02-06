Revealed: Man Utd set final Jadon Sancho asking price ahead of summer transfer window - which effectively rules Borussia Dortmund out of the running

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jadon Sancho BVB 2024Getty Images
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedTransfersBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesliga

Manchester United have reportedly set a final asking price for Jadon Sancho as they prepare to sell the winger permanently in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd set asking price for Sancho
  • Dortmund unlikely to make Sancho transfer permanent
  • Provided two assists in first three Bundesliga games

Editors' Picks