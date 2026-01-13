Getty/GOAL
Revealed: Kylian Mbappe took huge risk to try and SAVE Xabi Alonso's job at Real Madrid
Alonso out after Madrid's Clasico failure
While the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final ultimately sealed Alonso’s fate, reports from France have now disclosed that Mbappe played the match while significantly hampered by a knee injury. The French captain’s decision to take to the field was a calculated gamble, driven by a personal desire to protect a manager he had grown to admire deeply.
According to L'Équipe, Mbappe was fully aware that the Clasico showdown in Saudi Arabia was effectively a referendum on Alonso’s tenure. Sensing that a defeat would be the final nail in the coffin for the project, the forward made himself available despite suffering from a sprained knee that should have ruled him out of action until January 21. It was a sacrificial act from the club’s top scorer, who put his long-term fitness on the line in the hope that his presence could turn the tide against their bitter rivals.
Mbappe ignored medical warnings for the cause
The medical reality facing Mbappe prior to the final was stark. The knee sprain he was carrying was serious enough that the club’s medical staff had scheduled his return for late January. However, the desperation of the situation led to a change in plans. It is understood that Alonso, acutely aware of the precariousness of his position, pushed heavily to use his best player, even if only for a cameo role towards the end of the match.
Mbappe, yielding to the pleas of a coaching staff he held in high regard, agreed to play. Contrary to rumours circulating before the match, the French international did not receive pain-killing injections to get through the game. Instead, he played through the discomfort naturally, ignoring multiple warnings from medical professionals about the threat of a relapse.
The risk was significant; aggravating a knee sprain could have led to much more painful consequences and a lengthy spell on the sidelines during the crucial Champions League knockout phase. That Mbappe was willing to ignore these warnings highlights the severity of the crisis at Real Madrid and the loyalty the squad - or at least its biggest star - felt towards the Basque tactician.
Despite the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star's sacrifice, he faced heavy criticism in the wake of the Super Cup defeat. He discouraged his team-mates from giving a guard of honour to their victorious rivals, despite claims Alonso had instructed them to go through with the traditional niceties.
A special bond cut short
The gamble, ultimately, did not pay off. Barcelona triumphed 3-2, and Alonso was relieved of his duties shortly after. Yet, the relationship between the manager and his star forward remained intact to the end. Two hours after the official announcement of Alonso's departure, Mbappe was the first Real Madrid player to break the silence, posting a heartfelt tribute on social media.
"It was short but a real pleasure to play for you and learn by your side," Mbappe wrote. "Thank you for trusting me from day one. I will remember you as a visionary coach and a keen connoisseur of football. Good luck for the future."
Arbeloa era begins with rest for star man
With Alonso gone, the immediate future for Mbappe involves a necessary period of recovery. Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the successor, stepping up from the youth ranks to take the hottest seat in football. While Arbeloa does not yet know Mbappe personally, he has a crucial ally in his staff: Antonio Pintus.
However, Arbeloa is unlikely to make the same request of Mbappe that Alonso did. With the urgency of saving a manager’s job now removed, common sense is expected to prevail regarding the player's fitness. Mbappe is unlikely to feature in the Copa del Rey clash against Albacete tomorrow, having already missed their first training session under the new coach.
