AFP
Revealed: Kobbie Mainoo's new Man Utd salary ahead of contract extension with midfielder's wages to be quadrupled
Financial reward for academy graduate
The Red Devils are moving quickly to secure the long-term future of their prized asset. Mainoo is expected to sign a deal that keeps him at the Theatre of Dreams until 2031, according to talkSPORT.
Under the proposed terms, the 20-year-old will see his weekly earnings jump from £25,000 to a base salary of £120,000. The agreement is also expected to include various performance-related add-ons, with United already planning a further review of his terms in 2028 if his rapid progression continues.
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High praise from the dugout
Carrick has been instrumental in Mainoo's recent resurgence, starting the youngster in every match of his tenure so far after he struggled to get playing time in the Amorim era. The former United captain believes the midfielder is only scratching the surface of his potential.
"He can always improve on a lot of things, that’s the age he's at just for starters," Carrick noted. "There's so much more to come and develop and that's just natural, that's not a negative on Kobbie, that's just the stage he's in in his career, so hopefully he has got a lot layers to improve and keep developing on that."
"I think he's done really well. Not having a lot of football for a period of time to come in and play a run of games and find your rhythm. I think he did that really quickly and there's a natural kind of flow really and I thought he was really good again on the weekend. Putting in a performance where he did a little bit of everything and controlled the game and spells when he had to defend and it was really impressive."
Defensive stability and international recalls
The contract activity extends to the backline, where Harry Maguire is in discussions over a one-year extension with an option for a further 12 months. Like Mainoo, Maguire has enjoyed a lease of life under Carrick, starting every game since the managerial change. This will, however, change soon enough with Maguire due to serve a suspension for a red card picked up in Friday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.
Their club form has not gone unnoticed by England boss Thomas Tuchel. Both players have been recalled to a 35-man Three Lions squad for the first time since September 2024, putting them back in contention for a spot at the upcoming World Cup in North America.
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What comes next?
Friday's result hasn't changed the Red Devils' position of third place in the Premier League table, having now collected 55 points from 31 matches, four points ahead of fifth-placed Aston Villa. After the international break, Carrick's men will play their final seven league matches, with Leeds United their first opponent, followed by Chelsea and Brentford.
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