Revealed: The FOUR staggering demands JJ Gabriel made to Man Utd before shock exit request

Manchester United have rejected a formal request from JJ Gabriel’s representatives to cancel the teenager's registration. The 16-year-old prodigy had been earmarked as a future cornerstone of the club, with a clear pathway to the first team already established. According to Manchester Evening News, United went to considerable lengths to make him feel valued, arranging an introduction to Sir Alex Ferguson and holding a meeting with former boss Ruben Amorim to outline his future.

Despite featuring for Michael Carrick's senior side during pre-season and regularly joining first-team training, Gabriel's camp opted to push for a sudden departure. The contract termination request has left United fighting to retain a talent who scooped the U18 Premier League Player of the Season award last term and started the new campaign with a UEFA Youth League hat-trick.



