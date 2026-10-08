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Revealed: The FOUR staggering demands JJ Gabriel made to Man Utd before shock exit request
United reject wonderkid's exit request
Manchester United have rejected a formal request from JJ Gabriel’s representatives to cancel the teenager's registration. The 16-year-old prodigy had been earmarked as a future cornerstone of the club, with a clear pathway to the first team already established. According to Manchester Evening News, United went to considerable lengths to make him feel valued, arranging an introduction to Sir Alex Ferguson and holding a meeting with former boss Ruben Amorim to outline his future.
Despite featuring for Michael Carrick's senior side during pre-season and regularly joining first-team training, Gabriel's camp opted to push for a sudden departure. The contract termination request has left United fighting to retain a talent who scooped the U18 Premier League Player of the Season award last term and started the new campaign with a UEFA Youth League hat-trick.
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Demands for squad numbers and senior training
Although United have kept discussions private, reports indicate Gabriel's camp presented strict conditions to remain in Manchester. According to ESPN, the club had initially accepted a request to allocate the teenager the No.77 shirt for the current season. The Red Devils also took the unusual step of petitioning the Premier League to allow the 16-year-old to wear 'Gabriel JR' on his back.
Sky Sports claims that Gabriel's family also drew a hard line regarding his daily routine at Carrington. The attacking midfielder was allegedly instructed not to report back for pre-season alongside the rest of the U21 squad. Instead, his representatives expected him to train exclusively with the senior side, deeming a return to the academy setup as unacceptable for the highly-rated youngster.
Playing time ultimatums and massive wage requests
The demands from Gabriel's representatives also extended to his competitive involvement. The Manchester Evening News reported that his camp requested a guaranteed minimum of 20 minutes of playing time across three specific fixtures against Sabah, Brighton, and Bournemouth. United firmly snubbed this ultimatum, which led to the teenager being omitted from both the Champions League A list and the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup.
Financial expectations proved to be another significant stumbling block. The Times reports that Bayern Munich are closely monitoring the situation but remain deeply reluctant to meet the teenager's eye-watering seven-figure wage demands. Had Gabriel stayed in Manchester, he would have been eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement, but his camp's substantial financial and sporting ultimatums have completely stalled negotiations.
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Catalonia training camp amid European interest
With United refusing to terminate his registration, Gabriel is officially prevented from joining a rival English club until next summer. To force the issue, the teenager has relocated abroad to maintain his fitness. The 16-year-old prodigy is reportedly training with a private coach at the British School Stadium in Castelldefels, Barcelona.
A lucrative move to Europe remains his most likely escape route, provided he holds a European passport through his parents. Barcelona are reportedly eager to capitalise on his frequent visits to the city, while heavyweights like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continue to track the standoff.
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