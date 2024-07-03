Pedro Neto Wolves 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: How close Man Utd came to signing Wolves & Portugal star Pedro Neto

Manchester UnitedPedro NetoTransfersWolverhamptonPremier League

Manchester United came very close to landing a 17-year-old Pedro Neto seven years ago but they missed their chance to sign the now-Wolves star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Neto visited Carrington training ground
  • Appeared in an academy match for Man Utd
  • Neto currently linked with a move to Liverpool
Article continues below