AFP Report: Juan Carlos Osorio emerges as Chivas’ top coaching candidate after Gabriel Milito turns down offer Liga MX J. Osorio CD Guadalajara The Argentine coach will not be joining the team after failing to reach a financial agreement. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Almeyda, Almada, and Torrent were other candidates

Chivas finished in eleventh place in the Clausura 2025

Chivas finished in eleventh place in the Clausura 2025

They have not announced any preseason matches yet