This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Vasco Da Gama v Atletico Mineiro - Brasileirao 2024Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Report: Gabriel Milito, ex-Barcelona defender and Atlético Mineiro boss, hired as Chivas' new manager

Liga MXCF America vs TolucaCF AmericaTolucaG. Milito

The Red and Whites secured the Argentinian's signature on a two-year contract.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • He will now join a growing list (six) of Argentine managers in Liga MX
  • Guided Atlético Mineiro to the Campeonato Mineiro title in 2024
  • Milito is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match